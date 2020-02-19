Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

But don't let my glad expression give you the wrong impression
By Dale Merrill

Happy birthday to Smokey Robinson, born in Detroit on this day, February 19th, in 1940. Tonight, let's listen to him and the Miracles hit "Tears Of A Clown."

The song originally appeared on the group's 1967 album Make It Happen but did not become a huge hit until 1970 when Motown released it as a single in the UK. The chart success of the song there prompted the label to then release it in the USA, where it became #1 hit on both the pop and R&B charts that year.

Dave Wakeling of the (English) Beat was also born on this day in 1957. In 1979, his band reached number 6 on the UK pop charts with a cover of the song.

What are you listening to tonight?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Marvin Gaye

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Marvin Gaye

Many people know Marvin Gaye's cover of Gladys Knight's "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" as the soulful rendition of a Motown hit. After being recorded twice and already charting once, Gaye released his version a year [...]
Oct 21, 2013
By Ryan Pressman

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.