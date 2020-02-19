C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Happy birthday to Smokey Robinson, born in Detroit on this day, February 19th, in 1940. Tonight, let's listen to him and the Miracles hit "Tears Of A Clown."

The song originally appeared on the group's 1967 album Make It Happen but did not become a huge hit until 1970 when Motown released it as a single in the UK. The chart success of the song there prompted the label to then release it in the USA, where it became #1 hit on both the pop and R&B charts that year.

Dave Wakeling of the (English) Beat was also born on this day in 1957. In 1979, his band reached number 6 on the UK pop charts with a cover of the song.

What are you listening to tonight?