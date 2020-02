If you don't know the story behind the lyrics of "My Funny Valentine", yours truly gave a quick overview of them in the music club some years back. For this Valentine's Day evening though, let's listen to an instrumental take on the melody.

Accompanied by the Oscar Peterson trio and Connie Kay on drums, this live version from Stan Getz and J. J. Johnson from 1957 a quite a stunner.

What are you listening to tonight?