C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Stan Getz And Charlie Byrd

By Dale Merrill

I was hoping that this would be the weekend I could open up the windows in the house and let a spring breeze in and push some of the stale winter air out. This morning I woke up to see snow flying.

It seems this won't be the weekend those windows are opened up from the way it looks right now but this classic bit of bossa nova from 1962 can help me pretend that I can.

What are you listening to tonight?


