Fox Nation Host: Pelosi Ripping Up SOTU Worse Than Trump’s ‘Grab ‘Em By The P***y’ Boast

On Fox Nation, host Tom Shillue declared that Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union speech was worse than “the worst thing Trump has ever done, “including that tape” in which he bragged about “grabbing women by p****” and sexually assaulting women because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”
Media Matters caught Shillue earlier this week:
Cohost Britt McHenry agreed, “nothing more than that.”
This is the same McHenry who recently filed a sexual harassment complaint accusing Fox of an inadequate response to her sexual harassment allegations against her former cohost, Tyrus. From The Hollywood Reporter:
So you’d think she might consider the video of Trump boasting about sexual assault more “lacking in decorum,” especially since at least 17 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and rape. But no.
Meanwhile, both Shillue and McHenry forgot about how just this week Trump was caught impetuously disrespecting the national anthem, despite having viciously attacked others who have knelt during the anthem as a form of political protest. And how about the times Trump has sided with Russia and other foreign countries over the U.S.? Or smeared Americans while on foreign soil at the Normandy American cemetery?
I could go on and on about the ways that Trump has sullied the office of the presidency – and I know that Shillue and McHenry could and maybe would if their paychecks didn’t depend on sweeping such behavior under the rug and justifying it with whataboutism.
You can watch the propaganda above, from Fox Nation’s February 6, 2020 Un-PC below, via Media Matters. Below is the infamous Hollywood Access video in which Trump boasts about sexually assaulting women.
(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)
Published with permission from News Hounds.