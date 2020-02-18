Trump-Loving Democrat Wins County Endorsement In Pennsylvania

Heather Kass won the endorsement of her county's Democratic Party over progressive Jessica Benham, 49-19. The state party has distanced itself from the decision.

Source: Raw Story

A Pennsylvania statehouse candidate with a controversial social media history and past support of President Donald Trump has won the endorsement of her county’s Democratic Party. Heather Kass entered the Democratic primary last month to replace state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who’s retiring, and the Allegheny County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse her over disability-rights activist Jessica Benham, reported the Pittsburgh Current. That endorsement came despite Kass’ outspoken support for Trump and wishing that drug addicts would overdose so there would be “less sh*t in the world,” and she also denounced the Affordable Care Act. “THESE LAZY NO GOOD IDIOTS SUCKING THE SYSTEM DRY AND I STILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM,” Kass posted on her Facebook page in 2015. “GO TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!”

For her part, Kass has since apologized for her pro-Trump posts, saying she was under a lot of stress back then and had medical issues.

Kass admitted that she made the posts. She told KDKA they there were a mistake and she did not support Trump in 2016—and never would. "I did not support anybody...At the time, I was going through a lot of issues with health. "And whenever I made the post—not only about that but about other things—I was under a lot of stress, had huge medical bills that had come in, and I was aggravated," she said. "I apologize for everything that happened five years ago. What I said was wrong. I have learned from that. I don't want to be chained to my past," Kass added, saying that she is a moderate Democrat while Benham was more liberal.

Jessica Benham, Kass's primary opponent, made her feelings clear about the process the other night.

Today, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee chose to endorse my opponent, an outspoken Trump supporter. I’m disappointed in my party tonight especially because it’s so crucial that we come together to defeat Donald Trump this year. — Jessica Benham (@jessicalbenham) February 17, 2020