Fox 'News' Panel Doubts Shortage Of Beds In Hospitals, Because Twitter Says So

For a TV station whose mission seems to be to keep their viewers as uneducated and uninformed as possible, Fox "News" is doing a stellar job. For a media outlet whose stance on valuing "life" seems to end once the "life" exits the birth canal, Fox is as consistent as the rising and setting of the sun.

Steve Hilton, host of Fox "News" show, "The Next Revolution" spent this segment with his panel not only complaining about the fact that his version of "reality" wasn't being accommodated by the serious press, but that there were all kinds of reasons to question the legitimacy of claims that hospitals are and will be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's Lisa Boothe claiming we're not hearing from enough professors who challenge the mainstream thought.

BOOTHE: There was also two other professors from Stanford who recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal, saying that millions of people probably already have been infected in the United States, and we don't really hear from those people as much, and I think that's a challenge.

Forgive me, but how does that contradict the notion that hospitals and medical personnel are and will be overrun with COVID-19 patients across the nation?

Hilton then suggested that maybe people in Italy are dying from infections they caught IN THE HOSPITAL rather than from COVID-19.

Next we have good ole former Rep. Jason Chaffetz whining that people don't like it when he suggests there needs to be budget cuts to pay for the $2 trillion CARES bill. Well, sure, if the budget cuts you're proposing are to Medicare and Social Security...why not make up for it by eliminating corporate tax breaks, or maybe eliminate tax exemptions for religious organizations?

Finally, Sara Carter took the cake with this fauxnalysis: that it really may not be that bad because hospital parking lots are empty.

CARTER: People are saying, “Film your hospital," people are driving by their hospitals and they're not seeing -- in the ones that I'm seeing -- they're not seeing anybody in the parking lots. They're not seeing anybody drive up. So, people are wondering what's going inside the hospital.

Alright, friends, here are some reasons people might not be milling about in hospital parking lots.

No one who is not a patient is permitted in the hospital, so they are dropping off patients and going home.

Patients may be arriving in ambulances.

Staff of the hospital are inside the building. Doing their jobs.

Now, they all make sure to pepper in concerned phrases and sentiments, praising the heroism of doctors and nurses, saying they don't want to downplay the seriousness of what's happening. Yet they have just finished, or are about to do that very thing: downplay it. Question it. Cite bizarro Twitter seeds of conspiracies, like "Is your hospital parking lot empty? HOAX!"

Fox knows better than anyone else: they cannot manipulate you if you're informed.