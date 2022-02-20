Fox Contributor Walks Back Fake Story Of Trampled Protestor

Sara Carter, the self-proclaimed award-winning journalist seems to tweet a lot of rightwing fantasy that inevitably never happened. This is just another example. Ted Cruz even got in on her the act, as he often does.

Source: Daily Beast

Fox News contributor Sara Carter has walked back her entirely fictitious claim about a woman dying after being trampled by a Canadian authority on horseback amid ongoing trucker-led protests.

While the claim wasn’t accurate, the tweet was red-meat for her over 1.3 million conservative Twitter followers, who quickly amplified the baseless death as evidence of Canadian government wrongdoing.

“Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital ... #Trudeau #FreedomConvoyCanada,” Carter, who purports to be an “award-winning correspondent,” tweeted Friday evening.

Shortly thereafter, conservatives picked up and amplified the tweet, including former Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk and Republican Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).