Fox Contributor Walks Back Fake Story Of Trampled Protestor

Sara Carter left a tweet up for more than a day about a woman trampled to death by police on horseback. Only problem, it never happened.
Fox Contributor Walks Back Fake Story Of Trampled Protestor
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceFebruary 20, 2022

Sara Carter, the self-proclaimed award-winning journalist seems to tweet a lot of rightwing fantasy that inevitably never happened. This is just another example. Ted Cruz even got in on her the act, as he often does.

Source: Daily Beast

Fox News contributor Sara Carter has walked back her entirely fictitious claim about a woman dying after being trampled by a Canadian authority on horseback amid ongoing trucker-led protests.

While the claim wasn’t accurate, the tweet was red-meat for her over 1.3 million conservative Twitter followers, who quickly amplified the baseless death as evidence of Canadian government wrongdoing.

“Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital ... #Trudeau #FreedomConvoyCanada,” Carter, who purports to be an “award-winning correspondent,” tweeted Friday evening.

Shortly thereafter, conservatives picked up and amplified the tweet, including former Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk and Republican Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

She explained later...

And whiny Ted Cruz grudgingly took his tweet down for this BS.

Not sure if the Ottawa Police are trolling these protesters or not, but...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue