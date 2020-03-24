Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

GOP Congressman Wants Oversight For State Spending, But Not For Trump Slush Fund

Oversight for thee, but not for me...
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Ayman Mohyeldin cut right to the chase with Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady this morning.

"Were you satisfied with the fact that the $500 billion slated to go to corporations did not have a point person or an oversight person other than the secretary of the treasury or the White House, as the president yesterday said in his comments?"

"Yeah, absolutely not. it was fine. This is how --"

"You're fine with the Secretary of the Treasury overseeing this?"

"Absolutely."

He listed the reasons why he was okay with letting Trump's right hand man control the money.

"One, he helped working with Republicans and Democrats to craft this proposal. Secondly, he does understand those industries in a major way. They're not getting bailouts. They're getting lending and loans to keep them afloat through this. So, yeah, I think asking for extraordinary oversight really was designed just to slow that portion where you help major industries keep their workers and keep themselves afloat through this, i just think that was -- like the windmills, like the election early voting issues, like the union bailouts, it had nothing to do with this," Brady said.

"Let me understand this part if I can. Republicans were concerned that the money going to state and local governments could be used by those state and local governments for something else other than combating the coronavirus epidemic and its fallout. They wanted more oversight on state and local governments. They didn't care about the oversight when it came to the big corporations."

"I don't -- excuse me. look, we disagree on this. In fact, we were using traditional ways, community development block grants, help to state and local --"

"But you were concerned that the money -- but you were --"

"There were no additional restraints on that."

"Right. you were concerned that state and local governments were going to get a lot of money and didn't have oversight. At the same time, though, with corporations, you were fine with the Secretary of the Treasury having to do that."

"You're mischaracterizing all of that," Brady said. "The Republicans support not just help for our hospitals and our communities, but using the traditional way we do it in natural disasters to give those state and local governments the resources they need. So I disagree with the fundamental point you just made."

So you don't actually dispute it, you're just spinning it.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.