It's Sunday, fellow Crooks and Liars, and in two weeks Prznint Stupid says that he is going to resurrect the economy, so we got that working for us.

Margaret and Helen put the COVID-19 relief bill in sharp relief.

Eclectablog sees Prznint Stupid is weaponizing COVID-19 to win re-election.

Political Irony discovers Prznint Stupid's priorities.

Stable Genius Liberal posits that there is only one, true scandal in the age of Trump.

Bonus Track: Murrmurrs gives us the old people master class on social distancing.

