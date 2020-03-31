WFAN's Mike Francesca Unloads On Trump Over His Inept Coronavirus Response

You know you've screwed up royally when some of your most ardent supporters start turning on you after your inept, insulting, and ultimately dangerous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Francesca is what they call a living legend in the broadcasting community, and is regularly ranked the #1 most listened to sports talk radio personality in America.

Source: Raw Story

Francesca didn't hold anything back, with sneering derision for Trump's mask conspiracy theories, to his patting himself on the back for "only" a couple of hundred thousand deaths being the benchmark for a great response. Francesca was right. We should all be ashamed of Trump right now.

"Yesterday accused a hospital of padding the numbers they need because they were trying to sell or send out the back door the masks. How do you go from using 20,000 masks to 300,000 masks. Can’t be done. Go investigate that. You go investigate that. You have your military, your FEMA investigate that. That’s your job! You’re in charge of this! If this is a war, they’re stealing your supplies. What do you do, tell them, tell the media to go investigate it? What, and get back you in six weeks, two months, as more people die on a daily basis?



"That’s what’s wrong here. There’s a disconnect. We’re watching one thing happen in our city on the 11 o’clock news every night. We’re watching people die and now we know people who die. And we’re not seeing one or two people die now in neighborhood. We’re seeing them die by the 10s and the 20s every day. They’re bringing people out of a hospital in Queens in body bags, five minutes from where he grew up.

"We here know this isn’t right. You get the guys in the metropolitan area and ask the cops in New York if it’s right, right now. Ask the firemen in New York who are answering those police calls, answering those ambulance calls if it’s right, right now. Ask the nurses and the doctors in the hospital if it’s right, right now. They know it’s not. They don’t have the supplies they need. So don’t give me the My Pillow guy doing a song and dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens!

“Get the stuff made! Get the stuff where it needs to go and get the boots on the ground. Treat this like the crisis it is. And how can you have a scoreboard that says 2,000 people have died, and tell us it’s OK if another 198,000 die, that’s a good job. How is that a good job in our country? It’s a good job if nobody else dies. Not if another 198,000 people die. So now 200,000 people are disposable?”