It's 'America First' In Covid-19 Cases - Brutal New Ad

Donald Trump has succeeded in one respect in his presidency at putting 'America First'. The United States now has the most cases and the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world, by far.

Source: CBS News

A new ad campaign from a pro-Joe Biden super PAC says President Trump's mantra of "America First" has come to fruition in one arena — COVID-19 illnesses and deaths in the United States.

The ad, dubbed "First," is set to run in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three battleground states that were key to Mr. Trump's 2016 electoral win over Hillary Clinton. Priorities USA, an unaffiliated super PAC that supports Biden, said it is spending more than $2 million on the television and online ads for the next two weeks.

"Donald Trump said he would put America first and now he has," the ominous ad booms as images of stretchers flash across the screen, "The United States leads the world in Coronavirus cases."

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed more than 50,000 people this weekend, and on Monday night the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared one million, according to John Hopkins University.