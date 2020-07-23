Karens Gone Wild | Official Ad

Remember folks, these are not real prducts and this commercial is satire. Please do not call this number or attempt to purchase these products.

1-800-55-KAREN

Source: IHeartRadio

To the person that made this ... on behalf of everyone, thank-you. And to all the women named Karen who aren't actually a 'Karen' ... we're so, so sorry.

If you've worked in retail or at a customer service counter - you've met a 'Karen'. If you've ever worked as a server at a restaurant - you've met a 'Karen'. If you're new to the term, Dictionary.com defines a 'Karen' as "a slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors."

Now that you know, you're already picturing the 'Karen' in your life.