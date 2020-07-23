2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Karens Gone Wild | Official Ad

A cheeky parody ad that hit the Internet a few days ago.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Remember folks, these are not real prducts and this commercial is satire. Please do not call this number or attempt to purchase these products.

1-800-55-KAREN

Source: IHeartRadio

To the person that made this ... on behalf of everyone, thank-you. And to all the women named Karen who aren't actually a 'Karen' ... we're so, so sorry.

If you've worked in retail or at a customer service counter - you've met a 'Karen'. If you've ever worked as a server at a restaurant - you've met a 'Karen'. If you're new to the term, Dictionary.com defines a 'Karen' as "a slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors."

Now that you know, you're already picturing the 'Karen' in your life.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us