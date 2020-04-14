C&L's Streaming Pick Of The Day: Community

In my recent picks, I have been focusing on crime shows and their female protagonists and now it's time for something different.

Something to laugh at.

NBC's Community is one of the most creative television sitcoms of all time. It's a shame it never killed in the ratings, but still gave us 110 episodes.

The mind of Dan Harmon is extraordinary and his imagination gave us insane paintball fights, chicken finger criminals, zombie parties, Ken Burns and Law and Order parallels, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, Christmas claymation, alternative timelines, and a knockout cast.

After finally getting its sixth season via Yahoo in 2015, we are all still waiting for the movie.

It just dropped on Netflix and it's still available on Hulu.

And I agree with Cinemablend, "One of the biggest crimes in TV history is that Troy and Abed in the Morning never became an actual morning talk show (though it inspired a great coffee mug)



Is it any wonder that the best and most creative animated show to date, Rick and Morty comes from the same man?