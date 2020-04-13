Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Streaming Pick Of The Day: Line Of Duty

Here is an excellent viewing choice to help you get through the quarantine.
By John Amato

If you're looking for a great police/investigative series then Line of Duty is for you.

It is one of my favorite shows from BBC One.

It's an internal affairs drama where a select group called AC 12 investigates alleged corruption within the police department all over England, but it morphs into something much greater than a typical undercover sting operation.

The first season starred the great Lennie James, which laid the groundwork for a serialized story that runs alongside the case at hand throughout the series. Mercurio continued to add superstars to its roster like Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Graham.

Season one has just begun airing on AMC, and each season gets better and better. You can see all five seasons so far on Amazon Prime and Acorn. Season six will air sometime this year, hopefully.

Seasons 3&4 are streaming on Hulu.

It's the brainchild of Jed Mercurio, who's stand-alone series Bodyguard was a big hit on Netflix in the U.S. The show was Emmy nominated and won a Golden Glove for Richard Madden.

The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson writes:

Jed Mercurio’s breathlessly tense thriller has torn up the rulebook on what police procedurals can and should look like. Its shock-horror twists, gasp-inducing cliffhangers and willingness to bump off any character at any moment have turned it into one of television’s most gripping blockbusters.

It has some of the best interrogation scenes ever filmed for television since Homicide, Life on the Street

This is a continuation of our Quaranstream series.

C&L's QuaranStream Suggestions: Best Female Protagonists In TV Crime— Part I

C&L's QuaranStream: Best Female Protagonists In TV Crime Part II

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.