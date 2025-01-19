TikTok Is Back: TikTok Debacle Follows Trump's Playbook

TikTok is back, "saved" by Donald Trump. The Chinese-owned national security nightmare platform that was banned by Congress and the Supreme Court is now back on, thanks to incoming President-elect trump. The TikTok debacle follows Trump's playbook. He creates the problem, then "solves" the problem he created.

Last night millions of TikTok lovers freaked out when they tried to reach their favorite social media platform. They were greeted with a strange message.

Credit: Twitter

Trump Moved to Ban TikTok During First Term

Trump started the move to ban TikTok in 2020. The ban was made into a law by Congress and a deadline of January 19 was set for the Chinese social media platform to separate from the platform's owners or it would be banned in the United States.

While running for president, Trump U-turned on his opposition to TikTok. After starting the ban process and starting the crisis, Trump "solved" the problem. What did Trump get in return for solving the problem? No one knows. Welcome to the oligarchy.

What Happened This Weekend

After TikTok went dark and there was a meltdown, Trump stepped in to "save" the day. The platform turned back on today after Trump said he will issue executive order Monday when he is sworn in as president. Reuters reported that Trump will expand the time before TikTok law takes effect. Trump says he wants 50% American ownership. Believe it or not, two GOP Senators oppose TikTok's temporary reprieve.

Since the ban was approved by the Congress and upheld by the Supremes, it's not clear if Trump can re-instate the Chinese social app. RawStory reported that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) threatened "ruinous liability for any company that followed President-elect Donald Trump's instructions by restoring access to the TikTok app after legislation banned it."

