Sarah Cooper Is BACK

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who made a huge name for herself during Trump's time in office with her incredibly funny videos where she impersonates his most crazy speeches, is BACK! In the above video, Sarah does an amazing imitation of Trump preaching to a room of Christians where he tells them they never need to vote again after this election.

Now, whether he meant he will never leave office again is to be seen. He could also be saying that he only cares about this election because he can't run again. But, I am going to err on the side of "he is a dictator wannabe, so let's take him literally and figuratively, just to be safe."

Anyhow, Sarah is the best and her facial expressions in this back and forth with an audience member is a must see.