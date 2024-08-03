Sarah Cooper Is BACK

She is the hero we didn't know we needed
By Red PainterAugust 3, 2024

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who made a huge name for herself during Trump's time in office with her incredibly funny videos where she impersonates his most crazy speeches, is BACK! In the above video, Sarah does an amazing imitation of Trump preaching to a room of Christians where he tells them they never need to vote again after this election.

Now, whether he meant he will never leave office again is to be seen. He could also be saying that he only cares about this election because he can't run again. But, I am going to err on the side of "he is a dictator wannabe, so let's take him literally and figuratively, just to be safe."

Anyhow, Sarah is the best and her facial expressions in this back and forth with an audience member is a must see.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon