Sarah Cooper Is Jenna Ellis' Legal Mentor, Practicing Law At A 7-11, Apparently

This might as well be the actual legal mentoring Jenna Ellis received, given how shoddily the Trump's team has performed in their court challenges up until this point. What are they, now, 1 and 38,322?

I’m am the Law Mentor for Jenna Ellis pic.twitter.com/AkArEdRhnp — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 28, 2020

Oh, and those squiggly lines are death.

I’m the law mentor of Jenna Ellis esquires pic.twitter.com/wQKrp9wxdE — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 28, 2020

Oh, and Jenna Ellis is DEFINITELY doing her job.

I’m still the law mentor of Jenna ellis pic.twitter.com/YSGOFDYNMw — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 28, 2020

Don't miss her law webinah!