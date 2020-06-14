Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday morning line-up! What's on your viewing agenda? Oh, and Sarah Cooper is feeling energetic...two videos in one day!
By Aliza Worthington

The nation's most beloved lip-sync artist, Sarah Cooper, must be feeling energetic, because she has put out two, count them TWO videos in the span of 24 hours, so let's just enjoy them. She clearly dug into the archives for the above video, but Trump's take on how plumbing works is timeless, and truly I'm looking forward to the day she has time to go back and do the material from the first three years before she discovered her God-given gift to channel THAT GUY.

The second video is below...

*********************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up according to Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best … Dallas Fed Board Chair Robert Kaplan … Scott Gottleib.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Robert Gates … Joseph Fair and Nahid Bhadelia … Panel: Tim Alberta, Helene Cooper and Kasie Hunt.

CNN “State of the Union”: Larry Kudlow … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) … Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

ABC “This Week”: HUD Secretary Ben Carson … Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) … Stacey Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Leah Wright Rigueur.

Fox “Fox News Sunday”: HUD Secretary Ben Carson … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Karl Rove, Jane Harman and Jonathan Swan.

What will your Sunday morning look like?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us