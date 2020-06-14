Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The nation's most beloved lip-sync artist, Sarah Cooper, must be feeling energetic, because she has put out two, count them TWO videos in the span of 24 hours, so let's just enjoy them. She clearly dug into the archives for the above video, but Trump's take on how plumbing works is timeless, and truly I'm looking forward to the day she has time to go back and do the material from the first three years before she discovered her God-given gift to channel THAT GUY.

The second video is below...

How to real estate pic.twitter.com/TBKMYM38ru — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 13, 2020

*********************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up according to Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best … Dallas Fed Board Chair Robert Kaplan … Scott Gottleib. NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Robert Gates … Joseph Fair and Nahid Bhadelia … Panel: Tim Alberta, Helene Cooper and Kasie Hunt. CNN “State of the Union”: Larry Kudlow … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) … Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). ABC “This Week”: HUD Secretary Ben Carson … Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) … Stacey Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Leah Wright Rigueur. Fox “Fox News Sunday”: HUD Secretary Ben Carson … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Karl Rove, Jane Harman and Jonathan Swan.

What will your Sunday morning look like?