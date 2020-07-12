Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Good Sunday morning, people - welcome to your TV guide for politics nerds...and also a little Sarah Cooper to bring you joy. Bobblehead Thread below.
By Aliza Worthington

Thanks, as always, to Sarah Cooper. For many of us, she is the only reason we can stomach hearing Donald Trump's rancid voice at all.

***********************

Here's your Sunday morning talk show line-up, via Politico:

CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Education Secretary Betsy DeVos … Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos … Thomas Inglesby. Panel: Karl Rove, Jane Harman and Josh Holmes. Power Player: Vanilla Beane.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Adm. Brett Giroir … Alberto Carvalho … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: Anna Palmer, Kristen Welker and George Will.
ABC “This Week”: No guests have been announced. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Amanda Carpenter and Zerlina Maxwell.
CBS “Face the Nation”: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego … Terry Shaw … Scott Gottlieb … Tom Wyatt. Battleground tracker poll for Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Whatchya gonna watch?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us