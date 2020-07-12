Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Thanks, as always, to Sarah Cooper. For many of us, she is the only reason we can stomach hearing Donald Trump's rancid voice at all.
***********************
Here's your Sunday morning talk show line-up, via Politico:
CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Education Secretary Betsy DeVos … Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos … Thomas Inglesby. Panel: Karl Rove, Jane Harman and Josh Holmes. Power Player: Vanilla Beane.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Adm. Brett Giroir … Alberto Carvalho … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: Anna Palmer, Kristen Welker and George Will.
ABC “This Week”: No guests have been announced. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Amanda Carpenter and Zerlina Maxwell.
CBS “Face the Nation”: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego … Terry Shaw … Scott Gottlieb … Tom Wyatt. Battleground tracker poll for Texas, Florida and Arizona.
Whatchya gonna watch?