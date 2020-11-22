Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

New comic obsession: Rachel Harper.

The link above is the tweet from her account, but I added subtitles with some app called Kapwing. (She said her future vids will have subtitles, too!)

In the time it took me to figure out how to do subtitles on someone else's video, Ms. Harper had another caller on her hotline, and true to her word, there are captions on this one...

This is for sure a service many employees in the retail and service industry would be happy to have at their fingertips, no doubt!

***************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

ABC“This Week”: Ron Klain … Moncef Slaoui. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Karen Finney and Sarah Isgur.

CNN“State of the Union”: Moncef Slaoui … Jen Psaki … John Bolton … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

NBC“Meet the Press”: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) … Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) … Moncef Slaoui. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr., Hallie Jackson, Anna Palmer and John Podhoretz.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … H.R. McMaster … Symone Sanders … Larry Merlo … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Tom Inglesby … Kate Bedingfield. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Jane Harman and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Wilton Gregory (rerun).

What's in your wallet?

Oh, damn, sorry. Wrong line. What's on your agenda?