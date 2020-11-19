Sarah Cooper Is A Trump Lawyer In Latest Hysterical Video

Get ready...

I’m a lawyer for the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/19YFlU8qDg — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 16, 2020

Not what you expected, is it? That's because what you're hearing is actually Sarah Cooper's voice coming out of her mouth in this video. Did you know she had her own voice? SHE DOES! And she was a comic before she became a master lip sync artist!

Nonetheless, perfection, because how frighteningly plausible is it that Rudy Giuliani would argue that legit ballots should be tossed because he didn't like the way they smelled?

And apparently, people STILL thought she was lip-synching...