Aww, Donald Trump Can't Find A Lawyer

By Tengrain
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Crossposted from "The Laddie Doth Protest Too Much"

Just like all the A-list performers who demanded to be included in your inauguration? But I interrupted. Please continue

You may recall that last week, Prznint Stupid’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned shortly after Stupid announced that Pravda Fox News’ husband-wife tag-team ambulance chasers Joe diDenova and Victoria Toensing (Yes. That. Toensing.) would join the team.

Judge Judy and Judge Napolitano were busy?

But, you know, high-profile lawyers are rushing to join the team… say, what?

So I guess it really is like the A-list performers who wouldn’t be associated with your inauguration, eh Comrade?


