Aww, Donald Trump Can't Find A Lawyer

Crossposted from "The Laddie Doth Protest Too Much"

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Just like all the A-list performers who demanded to be included in your inauguration? But I interrupted. Please continue

....lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

You may recall that last week, Prznint Stupid’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned shortly after Stupid announced that Pravda Fox News’ husband-wife tag-team ambulance chasers Joe diDenova and Victoria Toensing (Yes. That. Toensing.) would join the team.

Judge Judy and Judge Napolitano were busy?

But, you know, high-profile lawyers are rushing to join the team… say, what?

I can confirm that @gibsondunn and Theodore B. Olson will not be representing @realDonaldTrump — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) March 20, 2018

UPDATE: 4 defense attorneys at different large law firms have been approached to join Trump's legal defense team in recent weeks. All 4 turned him down. — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) March 22, 2018

So I guess it really is like the A-list performers who wouldn’t be associated with your inauguration, eh Comrade?