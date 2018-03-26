Aww, Donald Trump Can't Find A Lawyer
Just like all the A-list performers who demanded to be included in your inauguration? But I interrupted. Please continue
You may recall that last week, Prznint Stupid’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned shortly after Stupid announced that
Pravda Fox News’ husband-wife tag-team ambulance chasers Joe diDenova and Victoria Toensing (Yes. That. Toensing.) would join the team.
Judge Judy and Judge Napolitano were busy?
But, you know, high-profile lawyers are rushing to join the team… say, what?
So I guess it really is like the A-list performers who wouldn’t be associated with your inauguration, eh Comrade?
