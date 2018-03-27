FUNNY: Craigslist DC Ad Seeks Lawyer For Trump

This afternoon a hilarious classified ad popped up on Washington, DC Craigslist. It appears to now be taken down, but not before I snagged a copy of the text.

"Seeking Lead Attorney For Difficult Client" was the title.

The text read:

“Seeking a lead attorney to represent client involved in an ongoing Federal investigation. Must be familiar with laws and procedures around discovery, executive privilege, international financing of licensed real estate, election law and the Logan Act. Working knowledge of social media, especially Twitter is a plus, as is a better than average knowledge of the adult film industry and a collection of Playboy magazines from 1985-2010. Must look the part – Gregory Peck or Tommy Lee Jones type. Prior appearances on Fox News a huge plus.

No fatties. Must be prepared to work with a client who is very forceful and opinionated about his defense and is his own best counsel. Basically your job boils down to keeping him from testifying under oath and hoping the rest comes out in the wash. Ask about our other openings on our staff and submit your resume to be considered for potential openings in the near future. Perhaps the very near future. Like, hit refresh on your browser now. Now again.”

After news broke yesterday that 2 more attorneys turned down an "opportunity" to work for Donald Trump, it is not too far off to expect that they may have to start posting classified ads. No one wants to work for a client who refuses to listen to his legal counsel, has a reputation for not paying bills and a loose relationship with the truth.