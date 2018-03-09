Desperate Trump Lawyers Make Ridiculous Demands In Exchange For His Interview

You guys. I can't believe what Donald Trump's lawyers may be offering to Robert Mueller. The ludicrousness of it is just...(facepalm).

Here is the story...The Hill is reporting that Donald Trump's crackpot team of frick and frack are considering proposing the following to Robert Mueller: Donald Trump will agree to an interview, with strict parameters, if Mueller agrees to "wrap up" the investigation within 60 days.

Yes, these fools think they have any power, any control, any say in how Robert Mueller conducts his interview. This is through the looking glass type insanity, right? Chance of Mueller agreeing to this: zero. Less than zero.

Mueller has SUBPOENA POWER, you idiots. He doesn't need to negotiate with you on ANYTHING.





Mueller's counteroffer: Trump can say what he wants in an interview, but he must agree to resign and flee the country within 60 days after it is over.

Trump would agree to a sit-down interview [with Mueller] based on multiple considerations, including that the special counsel commit to a date for concluding at least the Trump-related portion of the investigation.





Let's see how Mueller responds.