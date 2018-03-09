Desperate Trump Lawyers Make Ridiculous Demands In Exchange For His Interview
You guys. I can't believe what Donald Trump's lawyers may be offering to Robert Mueller. The ludicrousness of it is just...(facepalm).
Here is the story...The Hill is reporting that Donald Trump's crackpot team of frick and frack are considering proposing the following to Robert Mueller: Donald Trump will agree to an interview, with strict parameters, if Mueller agrees to "wrap up" the investigation within 60 days.
Take a few moments to laugh.
I am waiting.
Ok, are we all done guffawing?
Yes, these fools think they have any power, any control, any say in how Robert Mueller conducts his interview. This is through the looking glass type insanity, right? Chance of Mueller agreeing to this: zero. Less than zero.
Twitter had fun:
I love this idea:
Yup
Let's see how Mueller responds.
