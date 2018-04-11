Stormy's Lawyer Can't Believe How 'Pathetic' Trump's Legal Team Is

Michael Avenatti is, of course, running a PR campaign, not just a legal case. But Trump's so-called legal "team" is making it terribly easy for him.

MICHAEL AVENATTI: The one thing people ask me, well, what have you been surprised about in connection with this process, this case? And I will tell you it's not surprise. It's shock. The level of competition on the other side is pathetic.

NICOLLE WALLACE: So Michael Cohen is a bad lawyer?

AVENATTI: I just don't get it. I don't understand. I mean it is shocking that the President of the United States and even before he was the President of the United States, you know, a man who trumpets his wealth and talks about how great he is at the "art of the deal" and how great he is at negotiation and business. I don't understand how you get to that place or this place without people that actually really know what they're doing. Mr. Trump shouldn't be in this position. He put himself in this position because he surrounded himself with weak players.

Yeah I would say the gloves are off:

Michael Avenatti calling Michael Cohen a “purse puppy” on @AC360 is the news we need now. pic.twitter.com/LhTgsiycTh — Todd Rensi (@toddrensi) April 10, 2018

Just remember, these Trump lawyers have a fool for a client. Trump runs toward legal jeopardy at every turn. This comedy skit is painful in its accuracy.

Trump will not do what his lawyers ask him to do to stay out of legal peril, period.