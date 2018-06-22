Aww, Millennial Trump Staffers Complain They Can't Find Dates In D.C.

Politico Magazine interviewed over thirty current and former millennial staffers from the Trump White House and across the administration, along with some of their friends, and, surprise, surprise, found that they weren't exactly welcomed to Washington D.C. with open arms.

Along with facing openly hostile people on the street just trying to get back and forth to work, a number of them are also having trouble dating once the cat is out of the bag about where they work:

There’s always tension when administrations change in Washington; a new cast of characters arrives, and an influx of appointees, lobbyists and hangers-on have to stake out their own ground. But the era of Donald Trump is—as in so many respects—different. [W]e interviewed more than 30 millennial staffers from the Trump White House and across the administration, both current and former (many have already left), as well as a smattering of their friends and outside observers. Nearly all spoke on the condition of anonymity, to talk candidly about their personal lives or because they were not authorized by their bosses to comment. They told us their horror stories about being heckled on the street and their struggles to get a date. Unlike their predecessors, who made their mark on the city’s social scene, they largely keep to themselves, more likely to hop between intimate apartment gatherings than to hit the town. “Instead of folks looking outward,” explains one young White House aide, “more folks look inward.” [...] When it comes to disclosing their affiliation with Trump, no ground is more fraught than courtship. “Trump supporters swipe left”—meaning “don’t even bother trying”—might be the single most common disclaimer on dating app profiles in Washington. Read on...