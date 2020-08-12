2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sarah Cooper Gets Her Own Netflix Special

Lip-synching to Trump has turned the TikTok star into a household name, virtually overnight.
By Ed Scarce

The lip-synching star has turned her talent for impersonating Trump though physical comedy into a real art form. And in a few months we'll see what else she can do when she gets her own Netflix special.

Source: Variety

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has found fame on social media by lip-synching President Donald Trump’s unhinged coronavirus tangents, has scored a Netflix comedy special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will premiere in fall 2020, with Cooper flanked by an array of talent: Natasha Lyonne will direct, and Maya Rudolph will executive produce, along with Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne through their production company Animal Pictures. Cooper and Paula Pell will also executive produce. The special, described as being “short interviews, sketches” and vignettes, will feature Cooper and guests on the topics of “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”

Cooper, a former Google employee, has become a viral star during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first video, “How to Medical” on April 23, went viral on TikTok, Twitter and other social media platforms. In it, Cooper plays Trump talking about “light” and “disinfectant” as possible coronavirus cures, with a confused Dr. Deborah Birx standing by. She has since become ubiquitous, with appearances on “The Ellen Show,” “The Tonight Show,” as well as guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It's not.
Jun 23, 2020
By digby

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us