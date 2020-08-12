Sarah Cooper Gets Her Own Netflix Special

The lip-synching star has turned her talent for impersonating Trump though physical comedy into a real art form. And in a few months we'll see what else she can do when she gets her own Netflix special.

Source: Variety

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has found fame on social media by lip-synching President Donald Trump’s unhinged coronavirus tangents, has scored a Netflix comedy special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will premiere in fall 2020, with Cooper flanked by an array of talent: Natasha Lyonne will direct, and Maya Rudolph will executive produce, along with Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne through their production company Animal Pictures. Cooper and Paula Pell will also executive produce. The special, described as being “short interviews, sketches” and vignettes, will feature Cooper and guests on the topics of “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”

Cooper, a former Google employee, has become a viral star during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first video, “How to Medical” on April 23, went viral on TikTok, Twitter and other social media platforms. In it, Cooper plays Trump talking about “light” and “disinfectant” as possible coronavirus cures, with a confused Dr. Deborah Birx standing by. She has since become ubiquitous, with appearances on “The Ellen Show,” “The Tonight Show,” as well as guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”