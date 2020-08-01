2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

The Real Reason Trump Wants To Ban TikTok

Sarah Cooper's hilarious lip-syncing videos have demolished Trump.
By Ed Scarce

The title is facetious, but Sarah Cooper has pretty much laid waste to whatever semblance of Trump had as a president all by herself. And she used his own words to do it.

Source: The Wrap

Comedian Sarah Cooper is back with another video — and this time, she’s gone fully meta.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on Friday, Cooper lipsynced to President Donald Trump’s comments about a possible ban of TikTok.

“We’re looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok, we may be doing some other things, there are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening, so we’ll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok,” Trump told reporters on Friday before he boarded a helicopter, which can be heard whirring in the background. In her version, Cooper even supplies visual effects, with her blowing as she mouths Trump’s words.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Trump was planning on ordering ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, to divest ownership of the app. Microsoft is in talks to potentially acquire the massively popular app, according to Bloomberg.

And a few reaction tweets.

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It's not.
Jun 23, 2020
By digby

