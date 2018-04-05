The Real Reason Trump Won't Be Invited To The Royal Wedding

No, Donald Trump won't be invited to the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next month.

It may be because of politics or because Trump is just awful, but more than likely it's personal.

Donald Trump spoke to Howard Stern in the 1990's about Princess Diana like she was his personal sex object. This was AFTER she was killed in a tragic automobile accident.

Princess Diana is the groom's mother. Chicago Tribune:

In a 1997 appearance, Stern and Trump talked about the possibility of requiring women to get HIV tests before Trump would have sex with them. ...Stern then followed up on a line of questioning he had started in an earlier interview in which Trump agreed with Stern's suggestion that Trump "could have nailed" the recently deceased Princess Diana. Stern again posits that Trump "could have nailed her." Referring back to their discussion of HIV testing, the radio host then acted out a scene where Trump tells her to get tested first. "Hey Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?" Stern mockingly asks. Trump then gets in on the joke, imagining the conversation with the British royal. "Go back over to my Lexus, because I have a new doctor," he says, as if addressing her. "We wanna give you a little checkup." As he did with many famous women, Trump proceeded to evaluate Diana's appearance in oddly specific ways. Although he allowed that "she had times when she didn't look great" he deemed her "supermodel beautiful." "She had the height. . . she had magnificent skin," he said.

The full transcript of the interview is here, complete with Trump and Stern's discussion of how Trump is far more attractive than Diana's partner at the time of her death, Dodi al-Fayid, who was also killed in the crash. Trump and Stern also discuss how fast the car was going and how Trump knew the tunnel in Paris where the crash occurred.

Stern asked Trump if he "pleasured himself" to thoughts of Diana. Gross.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Why would anyone invite someone to their wedding who had spoken of their MOTHER like that?

Trump is a pig. No invite for him or anyone in his family, the end.