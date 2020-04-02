Dr. Rishi Desai Won't Be Invited Back To Fox News Anytime Soon

This infectious disease doc appeared on Fox News last night after Trump's daily performance, and Martha MacCallum

asked Desai about his call for mass testing to stop the virus. She said tests aren't yet widely available, “but they’re working on it.”

“Yeah, they’re working on it. They should have been working on it for months,” Desai said. He said the WHO knew about the virus in December.

“So last year we know about this. We knew coronavirus was coming, we knew it was a respiratory disease, and we knew it was person-to-person. Why is it that it is this week that the FDA finally approved these new Abbott lab testing? Which, by the way, was one test at a time. It’s a great test but it’s one test at a time. It’s different from the labs that are doing mass testing."

He said the new test was “wonderful but it’s not the same volume that you need.”

“We needed this months ago. You look at Korea, South Korea and the U.S. had their first official confirmed case on the same date: January 19th. Since January 19th, you look at what South Korea did and what we did. Their population is 1/6th of ours, look at the cases they have, look at the mortality they have.”

“It’s a trifle compared to what we’re dealing with right now because we had a very weak response and they had a very strong response."

"Very weak response"? From our very, very strong and excellent president? Guess we know who won't be invited back!