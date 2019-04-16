Quack Economist Blames Obama For Great Recession

Fox News has a whole stable of quack scientists and so-called "experts" it enlists to that basically work at the

behest of the rich and powerful, and for the detriment of everyone else. So when they have Art Laffer on to critique Bernie Sander's tax proposals you sort of expect the outlandish. It's just what he does. Laffer may have outdone himself though when he blamed Barack Obama for the financial crisis that began in 2007, almost two years before Obama came into office.

Not one word of pushback from Martha McCallum, of course.

On Monday, right-wing economist Arthur Laffer went on Fox News and warned that if Bernie Sanders is elected president, he would cause a financial crash just like the one Barack Obama caused in 2007 — two years before he took office. “By giving to those who have a little bit less, you provide them with an alternative source of income, other than working, and they too will produce a little bit less,” said Laffer, who is best known for his belief that tax revenues will go up the more you cut taxes for the rich, and who helped design the package of tax cuts that wrecked the state of Kansas. “Now this is math. It’s not left-wing, right-wing, Republican, Democrat, it’s not liberal or conservative. It’s just plain economics.” “Whenever you redistribute income, you reduce total income, and that is what [Sanders is] doing, and I’m very afraid that if he were elected, we would have an enormous crash in the market,” said Laffer. “Now that crash would come in anticipation of his election, but it’s much like Obama, who I believe was the reason we had the Great Recession. As he got closer and closer to winning, the markets collapsed.”