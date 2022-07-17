Bernie Sanders Destroys Joe Manchin For 'Intentional Sabotage'

Sen. Sanders refused to coddle Sen. Manchin like the Beltway media has.
By John AmatoJuly 17, 2022

Speaking to ABC News' THIS WEEK, Sen. Bernie Sanders rebuked the Beltway media for considering Sen. Joe Manchin a serious politician, pointing out that the WV Senator alone sabotaged president Joe Biden's entire agenda.

Host Martha Raddatz categorized Manchin's latest flip flop over supporting climate change as an 'abrupt' action.

Sanders did not suffer this foolish line of questioning at all.

RADDATZ: Senator, I want to turn Congress and the agenda there. Senator Manchin, of course, abruptly pulled the plug this week on the Democrats’ plans to pass --

SANDERS: No, Martha, he didn't abruptly -- Martha.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: OK, let -- OK, he abruptly on Friday did that.

SANDERS: Martha, let me disagree with you. He didn't abruptly do anything.

RADDATZ: He was negotiating for a while.

SANDERS: He has sabotaged the president's agenda.

No, look, if you check the record, six months ago, I made it clear that you have people like Manchin, Sinema to a lesser degree, who are intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda, what the American people, what a majority of us in the Democratic Caucus want. Nothing new about this.

And the problem was that we continue to talk Manchin like he was serious. He was not. This is a guy who is a major recipient of fossil fuel money, a guy who has received campaign contributions from 25 Republican billionaires. If you think this guy is serious --

(Raddatz then played a clip of Sen. Manchin whining about inflation.)

RADDATZ: Your reaction to that, Senator?

SANDERS: Look, the same nonsense that Manchin has been talking about for a year.

I have never seen one lone Senator destroy an entire agenda for his own party before Joe Manchin stepped up and spit in the faces of almost 81 million people who voted for President Biden.

Thanks, Bernie, for calling it the way it is.

