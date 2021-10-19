Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Manchin And Sanders: We're Talking Here!

Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders were filmed walking together outside the US Capitol.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders were filmed walking together after meeting outside the US Capitol.

As reporters descended upon them they stopped for a photo op.

"Why don't you get a picture of us, huh?" Manchin said

Manchin said, "We're talking." Bernie replied, We're talking."

A reporter asked, "Will you have a resolution by the end of the week?"

"We're talking, we're gonna make some progress."

"Keep fighting, Bernie." Manchin said, in what appeared to be a friendly jest.

Makes you wonder what they are discussing? Why isn't Manchin negotiating for families in West Virginia that would see great returns from the Biden agenda?

All of Manchin's objections to the plan, Build Back Better is very good for his state as a whole.

Popular Information writes,

"A report published by the Harvard School of Public Health found that passing a Clean Energy Standard would, by 2050, avoid 14 premature deaths per 100,000 people in West Virginia — more than “any other state except Kentucky.”

Paul Krugman explains that WV reliance on coal is dwindling and will continue to do so because "basically West Virginia stopped being coal country a generation ago."

And Manchin's people need help.

Adults in their prime working years are substantially less likely to be employed in West Virginia than in the nation as a whole. That’s not because West Virginians are lazy; it’s because economic change has stranded substantial parts of the U.S. heartland, leading to a loss of job opportunities.

Growing regional economic disparities are a serious problem, with no easy solutions. But given that they exist, it’s sheer cruelty to refuse to help children unless their parents take jobs that may not exist — and the cruelty is most intense in a troubled state like West Virginia.

Let's hope by the end of the month Sen. Manchin comes around. Not only does this country need the Biden agenda to pass, but West Virginia is in desperate need of its help too.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team