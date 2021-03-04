Politics
Mitch McConnell 'Concerned' People Won't Work If They Get $1,400

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Wednesday that he opposes extending unemployment and providing $1,400 COVID relief checks for Americans because people may decide not to go back to work.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Wednesday that he opposes extending unemployment and providing $1,400 COVID relief checks for Americans because people may decide not to go back to work.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum posed the question to McConnell.

"Do you think the checks that are going out -- you know, there's some unemployment benefits, additional benefits that would run out in March -- do you believe that these checks prevents some people from wanting to work?" McCallum asked.

"Well, there is a concern," McConnell replied, "about making it more advantageous to stay home rather than going back to work."

The Republican leader argued that the COVID-19 emergency called for "considerably less" spending than the Democrats have proposed.

