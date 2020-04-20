Hundreds Gather At Capitol In Harrisburg For Anti-Quarantine Rally

Another day, another rally that makes America look like laughingstocks of the world. Amazing what a few hundred people can accomplish when they get together (with some help from rightwing astroturf groups) for the common stupid.
Source: Spotlight PA/Philadelphia Inquirer
HARRISBURG — Hundreds of people, both in cars and on foot, gathered outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday for a rally to “reopen” Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania residents are currently under a stay-at-home order, which public health experts consider essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep infections at a manageable level for hospitals.
There are more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Health, as well as 1,204 confirmed deaths.
And who are the knuckleheads who organized this protest? Gun nuts and Republicans. Why, of course.
Monday’s demonstration was planned in part by Chris Dorr, an Ohio-based far-right activist who organized similar protests with his brothers in other states. Dorr also spearheaded Pennsylvania Firearms Association, a registered 501(c) 4, which claims there is a “war against the Second Amendment.”
Annamarie Scannapieco, who helped organize a “back-to-work” rally that was moved to Monday, is an ER nurse and a Republican running for a state House seat in Montgomery County. She said on Facebook she would no longer attend in person because she didn’t “want to risk the health of potential patients should I happen to come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.”
“With that said, I still 100% support the cause, as well as the people’s right to assemble peaceful to rally or protest,” she wrote in a post, which later appeared to be deleted.
An ER nurse? Let that sink in. Other nurses were not quite so sanguine about these assholes.
"Jesus is my vaccine."
An epidemiologist weighed in with his opinion.
But what can one truly expect from "good people" such as these when this joker is egging them on.
"I've seen the interviews of people. These are great people" -- asked if he's concerned that he's inciting violence with his tweets in support of anti-stay-at-home protesters, Trump defends the protesters and says he's not worried about it pic.twitter.com/roLTWAL2Ik
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2020