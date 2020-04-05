Jake Tapper Slays Trump's Incompetence: 'This Not About Winning A News Cycle On Fox'

CNN's Jake Tapper spoke directly to the camera, to an audience of one: Donald Trump. After months of wishy washy answers, deflections, half truths and, in many cases, straight up lies, the time has come. We need answers.

The questions are pretty basic: What is the plan? When will we do more testing? Is there a plan? When will there be enough tests? How will they be administered? Who will pay for them? Who will notify us of results? Is there a plan to give medical professionals the PPE they need?

There were many more questions, and they are all real questions that the American public need to know. It is shocking that, in April, we still have no plans for pretty much anything. In fact, the only thing Trump seems to have a desire to do is to reopen the country so his properties can start making money for him again. Outside of that, he doesn't seem to care about anything.

Twitter applauded the effort:

Jake Tapper closes @CNNSotu by addressing President Trump directly and asks him for his plan to get us what need to fight coronavirus and save lives.



Thank you, @jaketapper #CNNSOTU #Covid_19 — Jake (@JakeVK) April 5, 2020

An excellent question by the incomparable @jaketapper.



The answer is no. @realDonaldTrump can’t plan, and acts only impulsively. He cares only about what he can try to take credit for, and whom he can blame, for each day’s unreality television show. #clustertrump #70days https://t.co/t62H9V5EFy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 5, 2020

Through the camera, @jaketapper addresses Trump: Americans "are less interested in your popularity on Facebook ... They’re horrified when you make leering allusions to your history with models ... This is not about winning a news cycle on Fox." We need "a plan. Do you have one?" — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 5, 2020

Thank you to @jaketapper @CNN for Jake’s personal plea to @realDonaldTrump - “we need a plan. We need you to stop boasting about FB followers. We need empathy.”



From me - can you please be a leader as president and not focus on yourself alone and on vitriol? Is that possible? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) April 5, 2020

Will this clip prompt Trump to respond to anything? Probably not. Trump will most likely just call Tapper "nasty" and insult CNN's ratings. Because at the end of the day, Trump has no answers. He has no plans. He has no ideas. He is an Emperor With No Clothes.