Jake Tapper Slays Trump's Incompetence: 'This Not About Winning A News Cycle On Fox'

Jake Tapper spoke directly at the President, asking the questions we all want answers to.
By Red Painter
1 hour ago
CNN's Jake Tapper spoke directly to the camera, to an audience of one: Donald Trump. After months of wishy washy answers, deflections, half truths and, in many cases, straight up lies, the time has come. We need answers.

The questions are pretty basic: What is the plan? When will we do more testing? Is there a plan? When will there be enough tests? How will they be administered? Who will pay for them? Who will notify us of results? Is there a plan to give medical professionals the PPE they need?

There were many more questions, and they are all real questions that the American public need to know. It is shocking that, in April, we still have no plans for pretty much anything. In fact, the only thing Trump seems to have a desire to do is to reopen the country so his properties can start making money for him again. Outside of that, he doesn't seem to care about anything.

Twitter applauded the effort:

Will this clip prompt Trump to respond to anything? Probably not. Trump will most likely just call Tapper "nasty" and insult CNN's ratings. Because at the end of the day, Trump has no answers. He has no plans. He has no ideas. He is an Emperor With No Clothes.

