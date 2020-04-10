Nancy Pelosi's New Anti-Trump Ad Should Bury Him In The Polls

Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed a devastating ad against Trump, laying waste to any delusion his supporters might have that he is handling this pandemic competently or with care. It runs clips of him downplaying the danger posed by COVID-19, despite clear warnings from people in his own administration as early as January.
It charts the rise of illness and death ravaging the nation, the toll being taken on doctors, nurses, caregivers, while superimposing him trumpeting his desire to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
It shows our journalistic crown jewel, Rachel Maddow, making a dire prediction that has already come true:
Then it shows him uttering the words that should be the chyron of every network every time they air his repugnant presence live:
It ends with the words, "He fiddles while Americans die," and the haunting sound of a heart monitor's flat-lining beep.
Nicolle Wallace showed that ad today, then followed it up with this:
His allies are worried? Good. Lindsey Graham is sh*tting his pants? Excellent. I hope every single one of those enabling Republican sons-of-bitches have to wear diapers 24/7 because they are terrified of the next word that comes out of the monster they elevated to destroy this government and the people who live in this nation.
Advisors are torn? They their boss doesn't like criticism? Boo-f*cking-hoo. How many of them voted to have him removed from office when they had the chance?