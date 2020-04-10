Nancy Pelosi's New Anti-Trump Ad Should Bury Him In The Polls

Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed a devastating ad against Trump, laying waste to any delusion his supporters might have that he is handling this pandemic competently or with care. It runs clips of him downplaying the danger posed by COVID-19, despite clear warnings from people in his own administration as early as January.

TRUMP: Stay calm./We have it totally under control./We're in great shape./One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear./This is their new hoax.

It charts the rise of illness and death ravaging the nation, the toll being taken on doctors, nurses, caregivers, while superimposing him trumpeting his desire to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

TRUMP: What we want to do is terminate it.

It shows our journalistic crown jewel, Rachel Maddow, making a dire prediction that has already come true:

MADDOW: This is the kind of useless national response that's going to result in the deaths of thousands and thousands.

Then it shows him uttering the words that should be the chyron of every network every time they air his repugnant presence live:

TRUMP: No, I don't take responsibility at all.

It ends with the words, "He fiddles while Americans die," and the haunting sound of a heart monitor's flat-lining beep.

Nicolle Wallace showed that ad today, then followed it up with this:

WALLACE: It's tape like that, those clips of Donald Trump in his own words at official public events, that represent either Donald Trump telling deliberate lies or showcasing a gross misunderstanding of what a pandemic is, that have his allies people like Lindsey Graham very worried today. According to The New York Times, Graham says, quote, "I told him your opponent is no longer Joe Biden, it's the virus." And Lindsey Graham is not alone. The Times adds, Mr. Trump's re-election campaign, staff members have closely monitored internal polling data that shows an erosion of the gains Mr. Trump made immediately after he put social distancing guidelines in place. Advisers are torn between knowing that a less abrasive approach would help Mr. Trump, and their awareness that he can't tolerate criticism, regardless of the setting.

His allies are worried? Good. Lindsey Graham is sh*tting his pants? Excellent. I hope every single one of those enabling Republican sons-of-bitches have to wear diapers 24/7 because they are terrified of the next word that comes out of the monster they elevated to destroy this government and the people who live in this nation.

Advisors are torn? They their boss doesn't like criticism? Boo-f*cking-hoo. How many of them voted to have him removed from office when they had the chance?