Wisconsin Speaker Wearing Head-to-toe PPE: You Are Incredibly Safe To Go Vote

Wisconsin's insane vote-in-person vote yesterday highlighted just how out-of-touch with reality some Republican lawmakers are.
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Yesterday's insane vote in Wisconsin was highlighted by images such as this one, the State Assembly Speaker dressed in full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that voting was completely safe.

Some days you don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told a Racine Journal Times reporter Tuesday that voting at the Racine County drive-up polling station where he was volunteering posed less of a risk than grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vos — dressed in a plastic gown, rubber gloves, a surgical mask and clear glasses — said election organizers in Burlington gave him the personal protective equipment and said it was mandatory to wear.

His wife, Michelle Litjens Vos, a conservative pundit and former state lawmaker, volunteered at a poll station in nearby Rochester, Wis., he said.

“You are incredibly safe to go out,” Vos told the Journal Times.

Chris Hayes' full segment on yesterday's insanity is below.

