Austin Man Pushes Park Ranger Into Lake After Being Reminded About Social Distancing

And people wonder why cases of COVID-19 are spiking in the United States. At least this yahoo was arrested for his idiocy. Others won't be so lucky if they keep choosing to willfully ignore social distancing requests or laws.

Source: Austin Statesman

A man pushed an Austin park ranger into the water Thursday at Commons Ford Metropolitan Park after the ranger told a crowd to stay 6 feet apart from one another.

Though park-goers are rarely that aggressive, it was not the first time Austin groups were disobeying the state’s order that people keep their distance if they go out, said Austin police officer Justin Berry, who arrested the man accused of shoving the ranger.

Park rangers “are out there, doing their jobs,” Berry said. “We just want to remind people to please be respectful and mindful that they’re working to make our parks a welcoming environment to everyone. ... Everyone’s been going to the parks, so the parks have been completely overcrowded.”

Police temporarily closed Commons Ford Metropolitan Park because of the overcrowding after that incident, and the crowds left without any issues, Berry said.

The ranger was standing on a dock at the park — which is in West Austin along Lake Austin — speaking to a group of people who were, according to an arrest affidavit, illegally drinking and smoking there around 5 p.m.

Brandon Hicks, 25, approached the ranger from behind and pushed him into Lake Austin, the affidavit says.