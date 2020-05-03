Biden Accuser Tara Reade Is Following The Russian Disinfo Playbook

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden, has told a bunch of different stories about an alleged sexual assault involving Joe Biden. Back in 2019, the Associated Press interviewed Reade, and she said that roughly 27 years ago, Biden made her "uncomfortable," and the discomfort involved "inappropriate touching." She never once mentioned sexual assault until 2020, after Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Reade claims she filed a report with the Congressional personnel office, but only after Biden agreed to allow any documents to be released did Reade conveniently remember that she never actually accused him of sexual assault OR harassment in the report.
Oh.
On Friday, shortly after the Biden interview on Morning Joe on MSNBC, Reade told the AP:
I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable. I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.
When asked about her initial comments to the AP from 2019, Reade said that she “chickened out,” and that was her excuse for not saying more. Reade claims that a report exists in the Senate that would prove her allegations — but once Biden personally requested that the Senate and the National Archives search their records to try to locate a complaint, Reade changed her story again. She now says that even if a report is found, it would not corroborate her ever-changing story.
Reade was also scheduled to do an interview on FOX News with Chris Wallace. She cancelled that abruptly, shortly after Biden's interview on Friday morning.
The Tara Reade story is not unique. In fact, it is a common Russian Disinformation Playbook tactic of using fabricated stories of sexual crimes or deviance, that are hard to disprove. These tactics were outlined very well by twitter user, "Kamala’s Secret Panda" (@oldmancoyote22) in this excellent thread:
Lots of stories of Russian Disinfo Playbook follow, with this story about the 2020 election:
Then we get to where Tara Reade may fit in: "Useful Idiots"
And don't forget how much Tara Reade LOVES Putin and Russia. In fact, she has written about it publicly.
And if she knows that Putin wants to re-elect Trump, why wouldn't she do everything she can to help? Even if it means lying about her former boss? She might gladly do it. She may want to be a hero to Putin and Trump. She may not have factored in Biden giving such a stellar interview on Friday, or his requesting that all records be released — a step that Reade knows would totally blow up her story. This may be why she cancelled her interview with FOX, the only "friendly propaganda network" that would do her story (lies) justice.
I suspect the cracks will only keep growing. But remember, Reade is just one person. Guarantee the Russian Disinfo Playbook will continue to produce even more fantastical lies and stories that the MSM will jump on and try to amplify. Many have shown they are a gullible group of money-hungry fools, who have clearly learned nothing from 2016.
Buckle up, folks. The next six months are going to be BUMPY.