Hume And Moran Try To Turn Biden's Mask Into Dukakis's Helmet

Yesterday, Brit Hume gave President Trump an in-kind campaign contribution:

Hours after President Trump was spotted Monday partaking in public Memorial Day remembrances without a face mask, he hopped on Twitter to retweet a Fox News commentator criticizing former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for wearing one.

This was the tweet:

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

After Hume was (underastandably) attacked for this, he followed up with an even snottier response:

Biden was visiting a cemetery with his wife. Both have been quarantined for weeks. So what others was protecting, pray tell? https://t.co/yR1xbI0V5Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

We don't know the health status of every Secret Service agent who protects the Bidens at their home. We don't know the health status of every delivery person who might have come to the door. And even if Biden is 100% likely to be virus-free, he's modeling good behavior in a pandemic.

But no, he looked wrong, according to Hume's original tweet. And Terry Moran of ABC News seems to agree -- though he wants you to believe he's just asking.

Do you think this is a good look for a President of the United States?



Or do you think this is a bad look for a President of the United States? pic.twitter.com/stun8U4QY5 — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) May 26, 2020

I told you a few weeks ago that if Joe Biden loses, it probably won't be because of Hunter Biden or Tara Reade. I'd say now that it won't be because of "you ain't black." It'll be because the media decides to spend every day portraying Biden as a hapless dork, which is what happened to quite a few Democrats before him.

Hume and Moran want to turn Biden's mask into Mike Dukakis's helmet.

We all agree in this country that this was an unspeakably awful politcal blunder, and that Dukakis should have known he would be judged harshly for this photo op. A 2013 Politico story begins:

Matt Bennett can still hear the reporters laughing, all 90 of them. He can still picture Sam Donaldson doubled over, guffawing, on a riser that looked out over a dusty field in suburban Detroit. Bennett was a 23-year-old political rookie in 1988 when he was sent to a General Dynamics facility in Sterling Heights, Mich., to organize a campaign stop for Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis: a ride in a 68-ton M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. The visit, meant to bolster the candidate’s credibility as a future commander-in-chief, would go down as one of the worst campaign backfires in history. Following the event, after the reporters’ laughter subsided and Dukakis’s entourage was preparing to leave, one of the candidate’s traveling aides approached Bennett. “Nice event, Matt” he deadpanned. “It may have cost us the election. But beside that, it was great.”

I get it -- voters can't be expected to refrain from making superficial judgments. But it would be nice if reporters wouldn't encourage voters to make those judgments -- especially when the shaming doesn't go both ways. Why are some of these not regarded as dorky, embarrassing, Dukakis-like moments?

just a few random moments from our daily parade of national humiliation pic.twitter.com/fDCizS9SN2 — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) May 26, 2020

This is how they get every Democrat who's at all deficient in swagger. They couldn't beat Bill Clinton or Barack Obama this way. But this is a large part of how they've beaten every other Democratic presidential candidate since 1980. And they clearly relish the prospect of doing it to Biden.

