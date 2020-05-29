Politics
Trump Decides To Toss Some Gasoline On The Fire In Minneapolis

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump tweeted late last night.
By Susie Madrak
In light of the protests in Minneapolis, Trump decided to throw gasoline on the fire. Here's what he tweeted late last night:

Twitter removed it for a short time, but it's back:

So protestors are "thugs" who should be shot -- for property crimes. Because apparently Trump has decided that's now a capital crime.

And I'm sure the bad guys will be the ones with the black skin, even though it was reported last night by his ex-fiance that it was a white undercover cop who was breaking store windows? (Since we can't confirm her statement, we won't give his name here.)

And those who monitor Discord servers report many of the same people who want a civil war were headed to Minneapolis:

The nascent boogaloo movement is not monolithic, Friedfeld said, and it draws from spectrum of groups from the right wing to the far right, from militias and anarcho-capitalists to white supremacists. An internal struggle is underway to define the movement’s relationship with race, he said.

[...] Antifascist Twitter accounts on Wednesday issued a steady stream of stern warnings against making common cause with boogaloo.

“It’s a right-wing thing; it’s a neo-fascist thing,” said Daryle Lamont Jenkins, a veteran antifascist organizer based in New Jersey, in a Twitter video. “And they’re trying to use what’s happening in Minneapolis as a jump-off. Do not let them. They are not our friends.”

Compare and contrast, folks:

