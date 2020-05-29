Trump Decides To Toss Some Gasoline On The Fire In Minneapolis

In light of the protests in Minneapolis, Trump decided to throw gasoline on the fire. Here's what he tweeted late last night:

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter removed it for a short time, but it's back:

You want to talk about THUGS let’s talk about this Time for a new president. This man don’t have a clue. Let’s get somebody in the White House who know what’s going on Joe Biden we need you more than now.. We need a new President. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/5CbLVOhkOG — Juicyshade (@RealJuicyshade) May 29, 2020

So protestors are "thugs" who should be shot -- for property crimes. Because apparently Trump has decided that's now a capital crime.

And I'm sure the bad guys will be the ones with the black skin, even though it was reported last night by his ex-fiance that it was a white undercover cop who was breaking store windows? (Since we can't confirm her statement, we won't give his name here.)

Here you go https://t.co/Ql80rcmdpB — Timothy Hughes (@THughesPhoto) May 28, 2020

It appears that Trump took his "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" Twitter tag line this morning from Miami Police Chief Walter E. Headley's 1967 announcement of a "get tough" policy in black neighborhoods. https://t.co/l3dXNtpyMX pic.twitter.com/ngah6MJZxB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 29, 2020

And those who monitor Discord servers report many of the same people who want a civil war were headed to Minneapolis:

The nascent boogaloo movement is not monolithic, Friedfeld said, and it draws from spectrum of groups from the right wing to the far right, from militias and anarcho-capitalists to white supremacists. An internal struggle is underway to define the movement’s relationship with race, he said. [...] Antifascist Twitter accounts on Wednesday issued a steady stream of stern warnings against making common cause with boogaloo. “It’s a right-wing thing; it’s a neo-fascist thing,” said Daryle Lamont Jenkins, a veteran antifascist organizer based in New Jersey, in a Twitter video. “And they’re trying to use what’s happening in Minneapolis as a jump-off. Do not let them. They are not our friends.”

Compare and contrast, folks: