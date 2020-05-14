Politics
Ousted Vaccine Official Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress

Whistleblower ousted for not spouting the Trump party line on hydrocloroquine will testify before the House.
By Aliza Worthington

One of the nations top vaccine experts, Rick Bright, was removed from his position right when the nation needed him the most during this pandemic, because he was a voice of reason and strength against Donald Trump's insanity and greed.

According to The Washington Post:

Rick Bright, a former top U.S. vaccine official, will testify before Congress on Thursday that the United States faces the “darkest winter in modern history” — with “unprecedented illness and fatalities” — if federal officials don’t develop a more coordinated coronavirus response before an expected resurgence later this year.

Bright alleged in a recent whistleblower complaint that he was demoted for prioritizing “science and safety over political expediency” and for raising concerns over a drug repeatedly pushed by President Trump as a possible cure for the novel coronavirus.

