WATCH LIVE: Pres. Barack Obama Addresses The Graduating Classes Of 2020 - HBCU Edition

There will never be enough Obama to scrape off the slime and filth of this Trump regime's time in office, but today, President Barack Obama is gracing us with his voice and presence not once, but twice, in two separate commencement addresses.

According to Vogue:

One will be delivered as part of Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities. It will begin at 2 p.m. ET on the Chase YouTube channel as well as on Facebook and Twitter. There will be appearances by Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Chris Paul, Debbie Allen, and Vivica Fox, among others, as well as musical performances by Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, Omari Hardwick, and a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh. Later that same day, Obama is set to deliver a commencement message during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour multimedia event hosted by XQ Institute, the LeBron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. The event will feature appearances by LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt and others. It’s set to be simulcast, starting at 8 p.m., on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as via 20-plus other broadcast and digital streaming partners.

Both will be streamed here. You're welcome. And happy commencement to our cherished senior class of 2020.