Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Barack Obama Addresses The Graduating Classes Of 2020 - HBCU Edition

Help America's real president, Barack Obama, wish our 2020 graduates the very best.
By Aliza Worthington

There will never be enough Obama to scrape off the slime and filth of this Trump regime's time in office, but today, President Barack Obama is gracing us with his voice and presence not once, but twice, in two separate commencement addresses.

According to Vogue:

One will be delivered as part of Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities. It will begin at 2 p.m. ET on the Chase YouTube channel as well as on Facebook and Twitter. There will be appearances by Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Chris Paul, Debbie Allen, and Vivica Fox, among others, as well as musical performances by Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, Omari Hardwick, and a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh.

Later that same day, Obama is set to deliver a commencement message during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour multimedia event hosted by XQ Institute, the LeBron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. The event will feature appearances by LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt and others. It’s set to be simulcast, starting at 8 p.m., on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as via 20-plus other broadcast and digital streaming partners.

Both will be streamed here. You're welcome. And happy commencement to our cherished senior class of 2020.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Marco Rubio Convinced 'LeBron Is Coming Back' To Miami

Marco Rubio Convinced 'LeBron Is Coming Back' To Miami

A few weeks ago TMZ caught up with Rubio in the Capitol to get his opinion on LeBron James possibly leaving the Miami Heat. Rubio was convinced that wouldn't happen, and as late as Tuesday was still tweeting it wouldn't. Today it was [...]
Jul 11, 2014
By Ed Scarce
Marco Rubio Convinced 'LeBron Is Coming Back' To Miami

Marco Rubio Convinced 'LeBron Is Coming Back' To Miami

A few weeks ago TMZ caught up with Rubio in the Capitol to get his opinion on LeBron James possibly leaving the Miami Heat. Rubio was convinced that wouldn't happen, and as late as Tuesday was still tweeting it wouldn't. Today it was [...]
Jul 11, 2014
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate