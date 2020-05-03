When Will Lara Trump Ask Her Father-In-Law To Provide A DNA Sample To E. Jean Carroll?

Someone let me know when Trump's daughter-in-law decides to hold him to the same standard she's apparently set for Joe Biden during this interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday.

While discussing the dubious sexual assault allegations against Biden from his former staffer Tara Reade, who abruptly cancelled her interview with Fox's Chris Wallace this weekend, Eric Trump's wife Lara said this about Biden's resistance to opening up his files at the University of Delaware, which, as Biden already explained, would not contain personnel files, and are likely being sought for political "fodder" during his presidential campaign.

LARA TRUMP: Well, I would think if you were being accused of something, and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible judge to try and clear your name, including allowing people to open files like that, and make sure you turned over every single leaf to prove your innocence, and make sure people understood that these charges were false and that you did nothing wrong. But it's kind of curious that Joe Biden isn't allowing that to happen. Maybe Jeanine, he didn't understand the question. Maybe he didn't really know what they were talking about. Who knows anymore with Joe Biden. He's been hiding in his basement now for so long. Sometimes he comes up and we see him every now and again, but it's not a good defense for him. Going forward he has a lot of questions to answer. There is a long time between now and November 3, election day, and, you know what, if we're supposed to believe all women, then those Democrats should come out and say, you know what, we need to hear more from Tara Reade.

Trump has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, and refuses to give a DNA sample to clear his name in the E. Jean Carroll case, and openly bragged about sexual assault in the now infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Lara Trump, thanks for reminding everyone that he hasn't acted the way you would expect someone who is innocent and wants his name cleared to behave.