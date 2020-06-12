You know what the title means and what it references. Chappelle talks at length about the death of George Floyd, and what it means to him personally.

Profound, sad, and funny all at the same time.

Source: Variety

Dave Chappelle does not hold back in a new Netflix special titled “8:46,” which the streaming platform surprise debuted for free on its YouTube comedy channel late Thursday evening.

In a set rife with his signature searing social commentary, the comedian touches on everything from George Floyd’s death to being unable to accept a Grammy award on the day Kobe Bryant died, to the hypocrisy of conservative TV host Laura Ingraham — and even throws in a signature bit about Ja Rule for levity.

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” Chappelle opens, flipping through a black notebook, later adding, “I got to tell you, this is like the first concert in North American since all this s— happened, so like it or not, it’s history. It’s going to be in the books.”

The special was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with coronavirus-era social distancing guidelines in place for attendees, including face masks and temperature checks. The comedy legend had not performed on stage in 87 days until the special, though he has since performed similarly intimate gigs around the Dayton area.