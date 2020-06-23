Twitter Howls With Laughter Over LA Fox News Reporter's LAPD Tampon Story

Bill Meligun, a reporter from FOX News in Los Angeles, posted a really weird thread alleging that an LAPD officer found a tampon in a frappuccino that he bought at a Starbucks Friday. He says he used his police credit card (is that a thing?) and that the Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Here is the thread:

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

Now first of all, that is NOT a tampon. Any woman (and frankly, most men), know this. That thing is 6 inches long. It is shredded. It is threads. But, let's just roll with it and see what else Bill has to report:

@LAPPL tells me: “This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency. We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.” @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

This reminds me of the now disproven NYPD Shake Shack poisoned milkshake story.

LASD tells me detectives have pulled the surveillance video and are now in the process of reviewing it. I’m told the officer angrily went back inside to confront the staff once he made the discovery. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

Video will be helpful. Ok, so now we find out that this Starbucks is in a Target, so the staff are Target employees:

UPDATE: We've since learned that because this Starbucks is a licensee location inside a Target, they're technically Target employees. When we called the Target, a female employee said she was aware of the incident. Starbucks following up with us in the morning. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

Target is investigating:

UPDATE: Formal statement from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department on this. I'm told officer was not in uniform. I've been in touch with Starbucks, who says they will assist Target in any investigation. Target corporate tells me they will have a statement for me shortly. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/5xe62r5OHF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

Poor Bill got dragged for not knowing what a tampon is:

none of the sources had ever menstruated, apparently — Summer Brennan 🌈 (@summerbrennan) June 23, 2020

Sorry but have you ever seen a tampon before bc... — Ryan Simpkins (@ryan_the_ryan) June 23, 2020

as a frequent user of tampons i have to wonder what this is because it sure doesn't look like a tampon to me — tea ☕️ (@ahumblebunnie) June 23, 2020

Vice actually tried to recreate this scenario and discovered that there is no way whatever was allegedly in that coffee was a tampon. They did a full scientific analysis, down to size, material, color, brand, etc.

Back to twitter:

I can’t believe y’all are making me dump a tampon in coffee this morning to reiterate that this is a hoax but it’s 2020 and what else is there? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 23, 2020

This sums it up:

The funniest thing about the police tampon frappuccino story is that the Shake Shack poison story was fully debunked literally yesterday; it's like the cops waited and then said "well shit, that one's a bust, let's try this story!" — West Midlands Nice (@joemacare) June 23, 2020

How many hours until this is debunked?