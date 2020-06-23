Media Bites
Twitter Howls With Laughter Over LA Fox News Reporter's LAPD Tampon Story

A reporter claimed that an off duty LAPD officer found a tampon in a frappuchino purchased at a Starbucks.
By Red Painter
Image from: Unsplash - Josefin

Bill Meligun, a reporter from FOX News in Los Angeles, posted a really weird thread alleging that an LAPD officer found a tampon in a frappuccino that he bought at a Starbucks Friday. He says he used his police credit card (is that a thing?) and that the Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Here is the thread:

Now first of all, that is NOT a tampon. Any woman (and frankly, most men), know this. That thing is 6 inches long. It is shredded. It is threads. But, let's just roll with it and see what else Bill has to report:

This reminds me of the now disproven NYPD Shake Shack poisoned milkshake story.

Video will be helpful. Ok, so now we find out that this Starbucks is in a Target, so the staff are Target employees:

Target is investigating:

Poor Bill got dragged for not knowing what a tampon is:

Vice actually tried to recreate this scenario and discovered that there is no way whatever was allegedly in that coffee was a tampon. They did a full scientific analysis, down to size, material, color, brand, etc.

Back to twitter:

This sums it up:

How many hours until this is debunked?

