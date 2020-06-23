Twitter Howls With Laughter Over LA Fox News Reporter's LAPD Tampon Story

Bill Meligun, a reporter from FOX News in Los Angeles, posted a really weird thread alleging that an LAPD officer found a tampon in a frappuccino that he bought at a Starbucks Friday. He says he used his police credit card (is that a thing?) and that the Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Now first of all, that is NOT a tampon. Any woman (and frankly, most men), know this. That thing is 6 inches long. It is shredded. It is threads. But, let's just roll with it and see what else Bill has to report:
This reminds me of the now disproven NYPD Shake Shack poisoned milkshake story.
Vice actually tried to recreate this scenario and discovered that there is no way whatever was allegedly in that coffee was a tampon. They did a full scientific analysis, down to size, material, color, brand, etc.
How many hours until this is debunked?