Fox & Friends Audience Howls With Laughter At The Death Of 'Grumpy Cat'

The news of the death of Tardar Sauce aka 'Grumpy Cat' was greeted with sadness everywhere. Everywhere, that is, except on Fox News, where the audience LOL'd at the news and the outpouring of grief.

Because that is what they do.

Carley Shimkus: "I think that Grumpy Cat really started the whole trend of famous animals on the internet."

Brian Kilmeade: "But again -- but again -- dead. Right?"

(Howls of Laughter)

Source: New York Times



Grumpy Cat, the ubiquitous internet celebrity whose permanent scowl spoke for all of us in our darkest moments, died in the arms of her “mommy” on Tuesday, her family said on Friday. She was 7. The cat, whose actual name is Tardar Sauce and who hailed from Arizona, died after complications arose from a urinary tract infection, her family wrote on Twitter. “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” according to the post. Many cats have had moments of mini-fame on the internet, but few, if any, have had the reach and staying power of Grumpy Cat. She first rose to prominence six years ago, after her owner posted a photo to Reddit, captioned “Meet grumpy cat.” The sourpuss with the piercing look of contempt quickly became a meme, and placing bold words above and below her frown became a common way for humans to express grumpy thoughts. Perhaps the most famous: “I had fun once. It was awful.”

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

