Fox Backfires Again: Asking Audience About Restaurant Tips

You'd think everyone on Fox News would know better than to continue to ask their audience about anything.

Remember the backfire when they asked a live audience to proclaim love for private insurance?

It happened again, this time about tipping waitstaff at restaurants. The Fox and Friends hosts disagreed with the title of a Washington Post column: "You still have to tip 20 percent, no matter what."

Syndicated columnist Michelle Singletary wrote a really good column on "tipping 20% no matter what." I highly recommend you go read it.

Singletary says she used to feel that as a customer she had a "right" to deduct from a restaurant tip if the service or food was low quality. She's come around to believe that (a) no other worker has their pay deducted when they have a bad day, and (b) that it's the restaurant industry that shifts the burden of wages onto the customer that is at fault.

Singletary also had advice for how to deal if you have poor service or a problem with the food. (Short answer: speak directly to the waitstaff or get a manager.)

It appears that the Fox and Friends audience had read Singletary's column. The first person questioned said that waitstaff should make more money, and the second noted that it's a "clever" ruse on the part of restaurants to make customers pay their staff's wages.