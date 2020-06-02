Politics
#PhillyExplosions: Life During Wartime, Continued

Philadelphians heard explosions throughout the night, and speculation grew about the cause.
By Susie Madrak

The first thing I noticed last night was that all the police scanners went dark.

The second thing I noticed were some loud booms that shook the neighborhood. I assumed the usual knuckleheads were shooting off M-80s.

Paranoia was not helpful but it was everywhere:

Local news is reporting that ATMs were being blown up in several parts of the city. Seems likely, there were at least a dozen.

And last night, some of the locals from the heavily-gentrified area of Fishtown that I'll describe as stereotypical Eagles fans decided they were going to "protect" the local police station from protesters i.e. black people:

But they did find an NPR reporter to beat up:

And as it turns out, the scanners went dark last night so they could trap these protesters and start gassing them:

Hey, MaryBeth: YOU WERE RIGHT.

